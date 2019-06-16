Jill Heinsen Amparan







Jill Amparan (Heinsen) from Edgewood, NM fought a long valiant battle with lung and heart issues. She was on Hospice for over a year. She tried her hardest to spend as much time with her friends and family as possible. She loved being and was an amazing grandmother! She was an incredibly hard worker. She sadly passed away on the evening of Thursday, June 6th, 2019. She was 69 1/2. Jill was born on Dec. 6th 1949 in Hettinger, ND. Her family moved to Jemez Springs, NM when she was 11. She graduated from Jemez Valley HS in 1968.



Jill is preceded in death by her father Harold Heinsen, brother Marvin Heinsen, and sister Joy Dobbs. She is survived by her husband Mike Amparan, daughter Michelle and son in law Noah Watson, grandsons Westley (10) and Wyatt (4) Watson, sister Ginger Trujillo, brother Larry Heinsen and her wonderful mother, Eliza Heinsen (98). She touched the lives of so many, she will truly be missed.



A quaint service will be held on June 19th at 11:00am at The Barn Again Church - 12019 North Hwy 14, Cedar Crest, NM 87008.



