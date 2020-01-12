Jim Luna

Guest Book
  • "I was Jim's Supervisor for a number of years at City..."
    - Robin Cody
  • "I was Jim's Supervisor for a number of years at City..."
    - Evelina Maestas
Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
562 Atrisco Dr SW.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jim Luna



Jim Luna, age 63, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. Jim is survived by his mother, Rosie Luna; son, Cody Luna (Rachael); granddaughter, Sophia Luna; siblings, Florence Luna (Julian), Ron Luna, Richard and Martha Luna as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Adolfo Luna and brother, Louie Luna. Jim was a retired security officer from the City of Albuquerque. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, brother uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr SW.

Arrangements made by:

Gabaldon Mortuary

505-243-7861

Please visit

www.gabaldonmortuary.net

to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.