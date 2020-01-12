Jim Luna
Jim Luna, age 63, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. Jim is survived by his mother, Rosie Luna; son, Cody Luna (Rachael); granddaughter, Sophia Luna; siblings, Florence Luna (Julian), Ron Luna, Richard and Martha Luna as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Adolfo Luna and brother, Louie Luna. Jim was a retired security officer from the City of Albuquerque. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, brother uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr SW.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861
Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net
to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020