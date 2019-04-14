Jim Toulouse
James R. Toulouse (April 14, 1919 to January 24, 2002)
Remembering Jim Toulouse on what would have been his 100th birthday. He was important and his memory still is to his family and others who knew him.
With what is going on in our Country in honor of his life anyone who wishes to can make a donation to the ACLU in his name at aclu-nm.org or 1410 Coal Ave. SW, 87104
We love and miss you, your daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019