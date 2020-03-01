Jim (James) Waltner
Jim (James) Waltner, age 83, a resident of Belen, passed away peacefully and quietly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Jim retired from housing and commercial construction. Among his peak achievements were the supervision of the building of the Wayne Newton Theater in Branson, MO, and building his home located along the Rio Grande River in Los Chavez, NM. Jim loved motors especially in his boat, his quad and in his lawnmower. Jim was a charming man with a great sense of humor who loved life. His greatest love was to share his knowledge and joys with others. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Clark, and his parents Jonas and Elfrieda Waltner. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Pat) Waltner; and his children, Kris Waltner from Sacramento CA, Kelly Waltner from Sacramento CA, Kim Williams from Kansas City MO, Jen Wiater from Des Moines IA, and Scott Wiater from Laytonsville MD. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. Please visit Jim's online memorial page at
www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020