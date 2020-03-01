Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim "James" Waltner. View Sign Service Information Noblin Funeral Service 418 W. Reinken Ave. Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-4448 Send Flowers Obituary

Jim (James) Waltner







Jim (James) Waltner, age 83, a resident of Belen, passed away peacefully and quietly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Jim retired from housing and commercial construction. Among his peak achievements were the supervision of the building of the Wayne Newton Theater in Branson, MO, and building his home located along the Rio Grande River in Los Chavez, NM. Jim loved motors especially in his boat, his quad and in his lawnmower. Jim was a charming man with a great sense of humor who loved life. His greatest love was to share his knowledge and joys with others. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Clark, and his parents Jonas and Elfrieda Waltner. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Pat) Waltner; and his children, Kris Waltner from Sacramento CA, Kelly Waltner from Sacramento CA, Kim Williams from Kansas City MO, Jen Wiater from Des Moines IA, and Scott Wiater from Laytonsville MD. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. Please visit Jim's online memorial page at



www.noblin.com.



Jim (James) WaltnerJim (James) Waltner, age 83, a resident of Belen, passed away peacefully and quietly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Jim retired from housing and commercial construction. Among his peak achievements were the supervision of the building of the Wayne Newton Theater in Branson, MO, and building his home located along the Rio Grande River in Los Chavez, NM. Jim loved motors especially in his boat, his quad and in his lawnmower. Jim was a charming man with a great sense of humor who loved life. His greatest love was to share his knowledge and joys with others. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Clark, and his parents Jonas and Elfrieda Waltner. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Pat) Waltner; and his children, Kris Waltner from Sacramento CA, Kelly Waltner from Sacramento CA, Kim Williams from Kansas City MO, Jen Wiater from Des Moines IA, and Scott Wiater from Laytonsville MD. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. Please visit Jim's online memorial page at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close