Jimmie Lee Adams
Jimmie Lee Adams, 87, died Monday, November 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rita; children, Raymond Adams and wife Beth, Rebecca Smith and husband John, James Adams, and Jeff Adams and wife Marsha; grandchildren, Carrie Bettenger and husband Scott, Jason Adams and wife Lisa, Michael Smith and wife Wendy, Kevin Adams and wife Stacey, Olivia Adams and Allison Fuller and husband Jeremy; 15 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
Friends may visit Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. â€" 11:00 a.m., at Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank NE, 87111. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berean Baptist Church Mission Fund. Please visit our online guestbook for Jimmie at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 27, 2019