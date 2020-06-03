Jimmie Earl Lewis







Jimmie Earl Lewis born to Allen and Blanche Lewis in Louisiana on Sunday, December 17, 1944 passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2020 among loved ones. Jimmie is survived by his wife Lorraine of Albuquerque; his three children; Lori Ausbrooks of Albuquerque, Jeffrey and Jason Lewis; and their mother Betty Fontenot of Alexandria, LA; two step sons, Theodore and Adrien Maestas of Albuquerque; one brother, Bill Lewis of Albuquerque; sister, Norma Jean Wray of Richardson, TX; eleven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmie was preceded in death by his brother, Dick Lewis of Centerville, TN. Jimmie's early school years were spent in Rankin, TX. His family returned to Louisiana prior to Jimmie's junior year in High School. Jimmie was a proud veteran of the Marine Corp. which he joined directly out of High School. His military training was in Memphis, TN. While in the military he attended the University of South Carolina. He served four years during the Vietnam War, specializing in avionic communication systems. After the Vietnam War, Jimmie continued his education at Northeast University in Monroe, LA where he received his degree in Animal Husbandry. Jimmie and Lorraine were married in 1999, he retired in 2012 to their south valley home where he enjoyed the company of his neighbors, working the land and spending time with his horses. Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Netherwood Park Church of Christ, 5101 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Albuquerque Christian Children's Home.





