Jimmy Chavez

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Grace Savedra
Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Jimmy Chavez





Jimmy Santiago Chavez, age 90, born in Tajique, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

A visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old

Coors Dr. SW, with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
