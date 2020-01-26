Jimmy Chavez
Jimmy Santiago Chavez, age 90, born in Tajique, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
A visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old
Coors Dr. SW, with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery.
