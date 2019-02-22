Jimmy John Martinez
Memorial services for Jimmy John Martinez, 49, will be held Saturday, 2/23/19 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude's Catholic Church. Reception will follow mass at Rio Rancho Event Center off 528 and Southern. Private burial will be at a later date in family plot in Gallup, NM. He died 2/11/19 in Albuquerque. He was born on 7/29/69 in Albuquerque. He graduated from Eldorado High School in June of 1987 and from TVI in 2001. He was preceded by parents James D. Martinez and Ruth Mae Thorpe. He is survived by sister Antoinette Chavez, Angel Chavez, and April Chavez. Riverside Funeral Home.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 22, 2019