Jimmy Maldonado
Jimmy Maldonado (Big Daddy) went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. Jimmy is preceded in death by his father Paul Maldonado and his sister Geraldine Estrada. He is survived by his mother Mickey Maldonado, his brothers: Michael (Merillyn) Maldonado, Charlie (Margie) Maldonado, and Anthony (Gaby) Maldonado; his sisters: Pauline (Rick) Gallegos, Grace (Pat) Candelaria, Debbie (Anton) Vargas, and Sarah (Jimbo) Gurule; his goddaughters: Laurie Maldonado and Stephanie Paz; and several nieces and nephews. Jimmy's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation at Calvary Church 4001 Osuna Rd. N.E. 87109 on Tuesday, March 10th at 12pm followed by a Life Celebration Service at 1pm with Committal to follow at Fairview Memorial Park 700 Yale Blvd. S.E. 87106. Pallbearers will be Charlie Maldonado Jr., Patrick Candelaria Jr., Alex Grine, James Gurule, Elijah Estrada, and Elliott Estrada. Honorary Pallbearers are Josiah Montoya, Jayden Jones, Brian Candelaria, Emilio Gallegos and Joseph Maldonado. Please visit Jimmy's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020