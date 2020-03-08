Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Cahill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Cahill, 85, of Tijeras, N.M. passed away peacefully at her home Sunday morning, March 1, after battling melanoma cancer for several years. JoAnn was a longtime resident of New Mexico having moved to Jemez Springs from Emporia Kansas when she was little. Her Mom and Dad (Thelma and James Kelly) soon moved to Albuquerque, where her Dad worked for the railroad, and JoAnn grew up in the Albuquerque school system graduating from Highland High School in 1952.



Throughout her entire life JoAnn loved the outdoors, the arts, harmony singing, and the people she met with a humility and love-of-the-Lord that was truly unique. Even when she was in the last months of her cancer appointments, she would greet the medical team with hugs and questions about their families. Then she would say "I will pray for you"â€¦ and she did. She made us better people and she will be sorely missed.



JoAnn was proceeded in death by her husband Kenneth (Okee) Cahill, mother Thelma Kelly, and father James Kelly. A Celebration service honoring JoAnn will be held at 2pm on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Mountainside UMC, Cedar Crest, N.M. Those desiring to honor JoAnn with a contribution should send them to Mountainside UMC, Box 4 Penny Lane, New Mexico 87008. For further information visit websites at



