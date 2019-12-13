|
|
Jo Ann (Morales) Rodgers
Jo Ann (Morales) Rodgers, age 76, of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, surrounded with love. Jo Ann was born on Monday, August 2, 1943, in Tampa, FL, was a resident of New Mexico and lived in Albuquerque the majority of her life. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Buddy Rodgers; sons, Tony Rodgers (Roberta Duck), and Steve Rodgers (Carmela); daughter, Melinda Rodgers Hall; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Morales and family, and Larry Morales and family; sisters-in-law, Beverly DeGeorge (Bill Wootton) and family, and Pat Rodgers (Harry Stumpf) and family. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her father, Alex Morales; brother, Tom Morales; and mother, Esther Young. Jo Ann was a 1961 Graduate of Rio Grande High School and completed Airline Personnel School. In addition to her being an amazing wife and mother, over the years Jo Ann was also employed with TG&Y, House of Lloyd, Herrera School Busses & Coaches, and The American Legions Auxiliary State Office. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. â€" 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 49, 11005 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. In honor of Jo Ann's love and respect for our country, we invite guests to wear patriotic colors. Please visit our online guestbook for Jo Ann at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019