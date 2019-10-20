|
Jo Anne Monserud
Jo Anne Monserud, our beloved daughter, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 74.
Jo Anne loved teaching and watching children learn as she shared her love of reading with them. She graduated from Creighton University in 1966. A dedicated educator, she earned her masters degree as part of the first class of the National Teacher Corps in 1968. She taught in inner-city schools in Omaha, Nebraska and San Jose, California.
She moved to Albuquerque in 1975 and fell in love with New Mexico as she taught and worked as a librarian in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Public Schools. She will be remembered fondly by students, parents and colleagues from schools including Duranes where she taught, and Martin Luther King, Hubert Humphrey, Corlinas de Norte and Vista Grandes, where she was a librarian. Teaching a child how to find just the right book was her greatest joy. All the while she was traveling, hiking and making many dear friends.
Once retired, she continued to travel and hike her favorite New Mexico trails, especially the Piedra Lisa, Ellis and Survey trails in the Sandias. She continued to care for everyone in her family, who can't imagine what they would have done without her loving attention and sense of humor. And, of course she passed along her love of reading to any child, however young or old, who was fortunate enough to cross her path.
She was pre-deceased by her father, Joseph Monserud. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Monserud; her siblings, Katherine (John) Miller, James (Barbara) Monserud and David (Jane) Monserud. She is cherished by her nephews and nieces, Michael (Rachel) Miller, Jack (Marilyn) Monserud, Anne Miller, Joseph (Nicole) Monserud, Christina (Daniel) Manzanares and Margaret Miller.
During the last two years, Jo Anne and her family have been grateful for the exceptionally skilled care delivered with such kindness and compassion by Dr. Mitchell Binder and the many dedicated professionals and volunteers at Presbyterian Cancer Care.
To honor Jo Anne's life, share the wonder of a book with a child. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Please visit our online guest book for Jo Anne at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019