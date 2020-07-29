1/1
Jo Anne Nichols
Jo Anne Nichols



Jo Anne Nichols born December

24, 1931, passed away on July 25, 2020. She is preceded in death and now joins her parents Bennett

and Elsie

Vittitow, two

sons Jim

and Kenny

Everitt, her

brother Richard Vittitow, nephew Dan

Vittitow, and nephew Jay Everitt. She is survived by daughter Patti Smith

(Bruce); grandchildren

Wayman Sr., Chris (Dani), Dwight and Dustin Everitt; Nicole and Bobby Tatman; great-grandchildren Kat, Wayman Jr., and Leah Everitt; one beautiful

great-grandchild, Bianca Everitt;

nephew

Darren (Kim);

great-nephews; Drake Davis

Vittitow;

and sister-in-law

Linda Pearcey (Jim).

Jo Anne's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony with family. Arrangements were made by

Daniels Funeral and Cremation in Rio Rancho, NM.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
