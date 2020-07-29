Jo Anne Nichols
Jo Anne Nichols born December
24, 1931, passed away on July 25, 2020. She is preceded in death and now joins her parents Bennett
and Elsie
Vittitow, two
sons Jim
and Kenny
Everitt, her
brother Richard Vittitow, nephew Dan
Vittitow, and nephew Jay Everitt. She is survived by daughter Patti Smith
(Bruce); grandchildren
Wayman Sr., Chris (Dani), Dwight and Dustin Everitt; Nicole and Bobby Tatman; great-grandchildren Kat, Wayman Jr., and Leah Everitt; one beautiful
great-grandchild, Bianca Everitt;
nephew
Darren (Kim);
great-nephews; Drake Davis
Vittitow;
and sister-in-law
Linda Pearcey (Jim).
Jo Anne's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony with family. Arrangements were made by
Daniels Funeral and Cremation in Rio Rancho, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.