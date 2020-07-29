Jo Anne Nichols







Jo Anne Nichols born December



24, 1931, passed away on July 25, 2020. She is preceded in death and now joins her parents Bennett



and Elsie



Vittitow, two



sons Jim



and Kenny



Everitt, her



brother Richard Vittitow, nephew Dan



Vittitow, and nephew Jay Everitt. She is survived by daughter Patti Smith



(Bruce); grandchildren



Wayman Sr., Chris (Dani), Dwight and Dustin Everitt; Nicole and Bobby Tatman; great-grandchildren Kat, Wayman Jr., and Leah Everitt; one beautiful



great-grandchild, Bianca Everitt;



nephew



Darren (Kim);



great-nephews; Drake Davis



Vittitow;



and sister-in-law



Linda Pearcey (Jim).



Jo Anne's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony with family. Arrangements were made by



Daniels Funeral and Cremation in Rio Rancho, NM.





