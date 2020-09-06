Joan A. Vernon







Joan Alene Vernon, age 84, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 31st, 2020. Joan was born on January 15th, 1936 in New Buffalo, Michigan. She married Larry Vernon on November 22, 1955. They were married 56 years and had six children. A wonderful wife and mother, she was proceded in death by her husband Larry in 2011 and by her daughter, DeAnn Bradford in 2018. Joan was survived by son, Larry Skip Vernon and wife Lee Ann, daughter Corbi Cotter and husband, Doug, daughter Tami Vernon, son Rian Vernon and daughter Hayli Eitel. Joan deeply loved her 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be truly missed. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.





