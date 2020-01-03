Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Anderson Cornell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Anderson Cornell, 89, of Albuquerque, passed away on December 12, 2019. Preceding her in death are her parents, Jacqueline and George Anderson; her husband of 27 years, Dudley "Skip" Emerson Cornell, III; sisters Dorothy Walker and Dollie Schwindt; and sons Christopher George Cornell and Dudley "Lee" Emerson Cornell, IV. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Elizabeth Cornell and son, Craig Arthur Cornell, his wife Ava and their four children, Kamden Cornell, Skyler Cornell, Chenoa Cornell, and Kori (Florian) Anaya and their three children, Parker McGael, Esmay Anaya, and Haven Anaya. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1948 and was an active member of the Alumni Reunion Committee for many years. Joan also taught Typing and Journalism at Van Buren Middle School for 23 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020 at 3pm with a reception to follow at the Albuquerque Center for Spiritual Living at 2801 Louisiana Blvd N.E., Albuq, NM 87110. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Truman Clinic c/o UNM Development Office, 700 Lomas Blvd. N.E., Ste 100, Albuq., NM 87102.



