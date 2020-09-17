1/1
Joan Chavez
1941 - 2020
Joan (Grealish) Chavez Of Albuquerque, NM, went to be with her blessed Savior on September 10, 2020. Joan is survived by her beloved husband of almost 56 years, Amarante J. Chavez. Devoted mother of Christina Dupuis (Paul) of Fort Worth, TX, David Chavez (JoJo) of Garden Grove, CA, and Eric Chavez (Kristin) of Cypress, CA. Dear sister of the late "Paddy" Johnson of NC, the Late Katherine "Kay" Duggan of So. Boston, the Late Mary Godwin of NC, the late John Grealish of NC, the late Peter Grealish of So. Boston and the late Anna O'Brien of So. Boston. Born January 10, 1941 to the late Peter Grealish Sr. of Rosmuc, County Galway, Ireland and Bridget (O'Donnell) Grealish of Norwood, MA. She is also survived by her six cherished grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joan grew up in So. Boston before marrying Amarante and later relocating to Albuquerque in 1967, though she never lost her Boston accent. She loved many things, including animals, singing, dancing, feeding visitors, being a teaching assistant, and all children, but family always came first with Joan. She faithfully attended St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Albuquerque, where she also sang in the choir. She will be deeply missed. Friends may visit Friday, September 18, 2020, 4:00 p.m. â€" 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Rosary to be recited Monday September 21, 2020, 9:15 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Relatives and friends invited. A Celebration of her Life will be held following the mass from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 1600 Zena Lona St. NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Father Flanagan's Boys Town (www.boystown.org). Please visit our online guestbook for Joan at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
SEP
21
Rosary
09:15 AM
The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
1600 Zena Lona St. NE.
