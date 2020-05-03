Joan Costello
Joan Costello peacefully passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 86 while sitting on her couch, holding Karen's hand, and watching her favorite show, Jeopardy. Vincent, her husband of 58 years, preceded her in death in April of 2013. Her presence as a caregiver was a great joy and comfort to Mom and to us. It was our privilege to call her Mama, Nana, and Great Nana. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all of us and those who knew her. Please visit our online guestbook and full obituary for Joan at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
