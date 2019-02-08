Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C.U. Andersen. View Sign

Joan C.U. Andersen passed away on Dec. 9, 2018, with the loving care of son Gordon and the wonderful people at Manzano del Sol - the Good Samaritan Society. Born on 01/05/1933, in her youth she was the "Quiz Kid" of Miami FL,winning in a live radio contest and went on to the national show in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Florida majoring in speech and drama. In the television era she competed on Jeopardy in NYC with Merv Griffin as host. She remained an avid Jeopardy fan all her life. She was on the UNM staff for many years. She is survived by son Gordon Andrew Andersen of Albuquerque, Mary Jo Andersen of Portland, OR, and son John "Hal" Andersen of Surprise, AZ, and Tacoma, WA and his daughter, Mari,her grandchild.



