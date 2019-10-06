|
Joan Estelle Kern
Joan Estelle Kern, 90, beloved mother, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Otto H. Kern; parents William and Ruth Norris; and all of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Gloria) Kern; daughters, Enid (Dennis) Reasner, Gladys (Ron Goldstein) McClellan; grandchildren, Ed Reasner, Donna Padilla, Rhonda Martinez, and Danetta Baldoni. Joan was known for her love of fishing, bowling, cooking, and being with her loving family and friends. She also dearly loved her pets. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at FRENCH - University from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - University with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Joan at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019