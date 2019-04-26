Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Goldberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Goldberg







Joan Ellen Cohen Goldberg, age 85, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM of Alzheimer's Disease.



Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Neil M. Goldberg, M.D.; sister Leah Cohen Frederick;



daughters Karen-Beth Scholthof and Meg Goldberg, and their husbands, Herman Scholthof and Pat McCormick. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Rose Cohen, and brother Harry Cohen.



Joan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 29, 1933. She met Neil when they both were 16 years old. Their first date was Joan's junior prom. They married in December, 1956. In 1960 they moved to Santa Fe where they made their home for 25 years. Joan raised her two daughters, helped her husband with his medical practice and was actively involved in the community. Joan was particularly proud of her service as president of the Santa Fe League of Women Voter's from 1969-1971, which allowed her to work with Governors David Cargo and Bruce King. Joan and Neil moved to Seal Beach, CA in 1984 and then retired to Albuquerque in 1999.



Joan graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, and attended the University of Maryland Pharmacy School, later completing her bachelor's and nursing degrees (BSN) at the College of Santa Fe, and a M.P.A degree at Cal State-Long



Beach.



Joan was a life force. She was



a woman of



unfailing perseverance, she was curious, she was a whiz at numbers, she was



a steadfast letter writer and she and Neil were truly life partners. She loved swimming and no matter how busy, she made time to get in her scheduled swim workouts of up to 1.5 miles, three times per week! Her daughters have fond memories of Joan taking them skiing in her red VW Squareback named Nellie. She gained the moniker of Mama Goldberg, and became a second mom to many of her daughters' friends. While Joan's last years were living with Alzheimer's Disease, this disease did not define her. All the way to the end Joan did things her way.



The family wishes to give special thanks the wonderful and caring staff at Woodmark Memory Care. They treated Joan with dignity and respect and care. We are especially grateful to Melissa, Andre, Tracy, Art, Dottie, Gaston, Kendall, Iluvia, Maria and Sia at the Woodmark and to Jeff and Theresa at High Desert Hospice.



A Celebration of Joan will be held for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan can be made to the ( ) or the Road Runner Food Bank (



Joan GoldbergJoan Ellen Cohen Goldberg, age 85, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM of Alzheimer's Disease.Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Neil M. Goldberg, M.D.; sister Leah Cohen Frederick;daughters Karen-Beth Scholthof and Meg Goldberg, and their husbands, Herman Scholthof and Pat McCormick. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Rose Cohen, and brother Harry Cohen.Joan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 29, 1933. She met Neil when they both were 16 years old. Their first date was Joan's junior prom. They married in December, 1956. In 1960 they moved to Santa Fe where they made their home for 25 years. Joan raised her two daughters, helped her husband with his medical practice and was actively involved in the community. Joan was particularly proud of her service as president of the Santa Fe League of Women Voter's from 1969-1971, which allowed her to work with Governors David Cargo and Bruce King. Joan and Neil moved to Seal Beach, CA in 1984 and then retired to Albuquerque in 1999.Joan graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, and attended the University of Maryland Pharmacy School, later completing her bachelor's and nursing degrees (BSN) at the College of Santa Fe, and a M.P.A degree at Cal State-LongBeach.Joan was a life force. She wasa woman ofunfailing perseverance, she was curious, she was a whiz at numbers, she wasa steadfast letter writer and she and Neil were truly life partners. She loved swimming and no matter how busy, she made time to get in her scheduled swim workouts of up to 1.5 miles, three times per week! Her daughters have fond memories of Joan taking them skiing in her red VW Squareback named Nellie. She gained the moniker of Mama Goldberg, and became a second mom to many of her daughters' friends. While Joan's last years were living with Alzheimer's Disease, this disease did not define her. All the way to the end Joan did things her way.The family wishes to give special thanks the wonderful and caring staff at Woodmark Memory Care. They treated Joan with dignity and respect and care. We are especially grateful to Melissa, Andre, Tracy, Art, Dottie, Gaston, Kendall, Iluvia, Maria and Sia at the Woodmark and to Jeff and Theresa at High Desert Hospice.A Celebration of Joan will be held for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan can be made to the ( ) or the Road Runner Food Bank ( rrfb.org ). Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.