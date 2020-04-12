Joan L. Raborn

Joan L. Raborn, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a career nurse, Life Master bridge player, gardener of beautiful flowers, a dedicated church member and avid community volunteer. She will be missed by many. Private Services will be held at a future date. Please visit our online guestbook for Joan at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
