Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Maly Bovard. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Presbyterian Village North Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Maly Bovard







Joan Maly



Bovard, 91,



passed away in the early morning hours of June 22,2019, surrounded by family, at her home at Presbyterian Village North, in Dallas, TX. Joan was



born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on December 20, 1927, the daughter of Dr. Henry W. and Ethyl R. Maly. She was the eldest of four, including siblings Barbara, Pat, and Dick. She graduated from the University of Colorado and went to work as a medical technician at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Charles M Bovard. They moved to Albuquerque, NM, where they joyfully spent the majority of their life raising their three sons, Chris, Jim, and John. They moved to Dallas in 2011 to be closer to family.



Joan, affectionately



known as Nana, always had a positive outlook and was quick to find humor in everyday events. She loved nothing more than spending time with her five grandchildren and their parents. She enjoyed a hearty laugh, a good book, a nice glass of wine, and time spent in the beautiful Twilight Mountains near Durango, CO with the company of her beloved late husband. She was a long-time active member of PEO in Albuquerque and Dallas,



enjoyed skiing



and being a part



of book clubs,



and attending



and volunteering at the Presbyterian Church. Joan was blessed to



live a long, joyful, fulfilling life.



Joan is preceded in death by her husband Charles, and survived by her three sons, who all live in Dallas: Chris Bovard and his wife, Allison, and their three sons, Charlie, Sam, and Jack; John Bovard and his wife, Christina, and their two daughters, Alexandra and Jacqueline; and Jim Bovard and his partner, Sara Nagler.



She is also survived by her brother, Dick Maly, of Sacramento, CA; niece



Beth Lindgren and husband, Stan, and their children Jack and Maly of Radnor, PA; and nephew Ted Maly and his wife, Hilary Old, and their son, Lansing, of Brooklyn, NY.



A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2:00



p.m. at Presbyterian Village North. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's honor may be sent to Presbyterian Village North Foundation, Resident Assistance Fund, 8600 Skyline Drive, Dallas, TX, 75243; PEO, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50312; or to the .



Joan Maly BovardJoan MalyBovard, 91,passed away in the early morning hours of June 22,2019, surrounded by family, at her home at Presbyterian Village North, in Dallas, TX. Joan wasborn in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on December 20, 1927, the daughter of Dr. Henry W. and Ethyl R. Maly. She was the eldest of four, including siblings Barbara, Pat, and Dick. She graduated from the University of Colorado and went to work as a medical technician at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Charles M Bovard. They moved to Albuquerque, NM, where they joyfully spent the majority of their life raising their three sons, Chris, Jim, and John. They moved to Dallas in 2011 to be closer to family.Joan, affectionatelyknown as Nana, always had a positive outlook and was quick to find humor in everyday events. She loved nothing more than spending time with her five grandchildren and their parents. She enjoyed a hearty laugh, a good book, a nice glass of wine, and time spent in the beautiful Twilight Mountains near Durango, CO with the company of her beloved late husband. She was a long-time active member of PEO in Albuquerque and Dallas,enjoyed skiingand being a partof book clubs,and attendingand volunteering at the Presbyterian Church. Joan was blessed tolive a long, joyful, fulfilling life.Joan is preceded in death by her husband Charles, and survived by her three sons, who all live in Dallas: Chris Bovard and his wife, Allison, and their three sons, Charlie, Sam, and Jack; John Bovard and his wife, Christina, and their two daughters, Alexandra and Jacqueline; and Jim Bovard and his partner, Sara Nagler.She is also survived by her brother, Dick Maly, of Sacramento, CA; nieceBeth Lindgren and husband, Stan, and their children Jack and Maly of Radnor, PA; and nephew Ted Maly and his wife, Hilary Old, and their son, Lansing, of Brooklyn, NY.A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2:00p.m. at Presbyterian Village North. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's honor may be sent to Presbyterian Village North Foundation, Resident Assistance Fund, 8600 Skyline Drive, Dallas, TX, 75243; PEO, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50312; or to the . Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations