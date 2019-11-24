Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie De Oliveira. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary









Joan Marie De Oliveira (nee Hunter), age 91, died peacefully on November 15, 2019, after a long illness. She follows her beloved husband, the late Joseph A. De Oliveira, who died October 30, 2019. Joan is survived by her seven children (Jackie Bregman and Janine Valdez, both of Albuquerque, Joanne de Oliveira of NY, Joseph De Oliveira and James De Oliveira, both of CA, John De Oliveira of NJ, and Julianne Hiltbrunner of TX), and 15 grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Anne Tubridy (CA) and Marie Kenniff (NY). Born in New York City, Joan was raised in Brooklyn, NY, and was the eldest of the six children of Walter V. Hunter and Veronica (Stewart) Hunter. She earned a BA in 1949 from the St. Joseph's College for Women, Brooklyn, NY, majoring in French. She also attended Laval University, Quebec, Canada, as part of her French curriculum. Joan's lifelong interest in other languages and cultures led her to travel to Europe, especially to France, Belgium, and Italy, with her brother post-college; she was to return with her husband many years later, adding visits to Portugal, Spain, and Ireland to the list. After college, Joan worked in Winston-Salem, NC, for Bell Telephone, and acted in community theater. From 1952 to 1955, she served her country as a member of the American Red Cross in Japan and Korea, providing troop support to American soldiers. Returning home, she earned her teaching certification in 1955 and began teaching in the West Islip public school district (NY). She earned an MS degree in education in 1958 from SUNY New Paltz. Joan met her future husband, Joseph De Oliveira, while they were both teachers in West Islip, and they married in 1959. Joan was a wonderful teacher, and she loved the occupation, but she always said her true calling was to be a wife and mother. When her first child was born in 1960, she left the public schools without regret. She never actually stopped teaching, however. Over the ensuing three decades, Joan assisted her husband in the daily operation of their business, The Reading Improvement Center, first in an office in their home, and later in professional office space. She taught cursive handwriting at the Reading Center; she taught that and many other skills to her children at home, from toddlerhood on-among them, sewing, crochet, knitting, embroidery, piano, even a bit of French, and (of course) child care. But always and first of all she taught reading, reading to her children every day and advocating that practice to every parent she met. At the same time, Joan managed a busy household that included her husband, their seven children, her father-in-law, and a small menagerie of pets. Joan had relatives and friends all over the world; amazingly, she kept in touch with many of them regularly for decades, and in many cases for a lifetime. Joan was deeply devoted to her faith and family, was cherished by her children and grandchildren, and "Grammie" will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. The family would like to thank friends and the multiple caregivers at Genesis and Right at Home for their care and support. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 - 505-821-0010. To leave a condolence, please visit



