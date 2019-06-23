Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan McIntosh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Arden McIntosh







Joan Arden McIntosh 85, of Albuquerque passed away, May 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Jack and Blanche Martin, March 30, 1934, in St Louis, Missouri. After graduating from Denison High School in Texas, Joan attended Trinity University, earning bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and English in 1955, before embarking on a career as a teacher. She soon married the late Wayne McIntosh and they started a family.



Joan was preceded in death by her second husband, Wilbur Heidorn. Joan is survived by her sister Jacqueline Fojtasek, sons Wayne McIntosh and Scott McIntosh and her daughters Julia McIntosh, Susan McIntosh and Stacy Tiner; her grandchildren Anastasia Tiner, Samuel Tiner, Joseph Tiner, Sarahelizabeth Mackenzie, Peter McIntosh, Mark McIntosh and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Joan was an avowed lover of the arts and a passionate teacher. She blended her love of music, art, literature, architecture and photography with her innate desire to share knowledge through her teaching. For example, she used architecture and nature to illustrate geometric concepts or used poetry to elucidate elements of writing and critical thinking. During her career and continuing into retirement, Joan volunteered to teach, tutor and mentor. In sum, Joan had an ability to see the best in any picture, person or situation. In sharing her view of the beauty in all things, she encouraged others to strive for their best selves, believing throughout that she could help bring forth the better angels of our nature. Her gift of optimism, emanated from a deep spirituality. It was a gift cherished by her family and those that knew her. We will miss her and her gifts dearly.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

