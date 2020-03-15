Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan P. Hogan Bosomworth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Patricia Hogan Bosomworth







With a deep sense of loss we tell you of the passing of a very special lady. Joan Patricia Hogan Bosomworth was our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. She was born November 1, 1934 in Montreal Canada to an Irish father, Frank Hogan, and his French-Canadian wife, Gertrude. She was a precocious bilingual little girl and a very good student. From D'Arcy McGee high school she earned a Scholarship to attend McGill University. There she performed with distinction and earned a degree in Honors Organic Chemistry.



Joan's University activity went beyond academic successes. She joined Gamma Phi Beta Sorority in 1952 and has been active in that sisterhood ever since, including district and national alumni president roles.



Joan is survived by her husband, Douglas Bosomworth, PHD, and their combined children and their spouses, Frances and James Krack of Longmont, CO, William and Nickay Manning of Corrales, NM, Mary and Pete McKenzie, of Albuquerque, NM, Kimber and Michael DiTallo, of Long Grove, IL, Brad and Monique Bosomworth, of Morgan Hill, CA, and Beth Kolte, preceded in death by her husband, Greg Kolte, of San Jose, CA. Joan loved her children and 13 grandchildren dearly and instilled strong values that served them well.



Never one to be content, after starting a family Joan decided to become a school teacher.



She enrolled in the University of Tulsa and earned a Master's degree in Education. In 1968 she moved to Albuquerque and became a high school teacher at Manzano. She transferred to Williamsville, NY for a couple years in the early 70's and returned to Albuquerque in 1974 where she continued to be an educator. To this day, former students recognized her and greeted her with stories of fond memories.



As a teacher, Joan had free time in the summer, and a friend persuaded her to try real estate sales. Joan found that she enjoyed the work and she was really good at it! Since the possible earning surpassed a teacher's salary, Joan seized the opportunity and became a full-time real estate agent, and eventually broker. She first worked at Ackerman Grant, then Key Realty and moved on to become top producer at Doyle Partin Realty. For numerous successive years she was recognized as one of Los Mejores (the BEST) of the Albuquerque Real Estate Association.



It is no surprise that through Joan's love of real estate she met the love of her life, Doug, who at the time was the Albuquerque Plant Manager of Motorola Ceramic Products. Joan sold many houses to future Motorolans and during this time their courtship progressed, and she finally agreed to "give it serious consideration". The wedding was April 29, 1988, and for the honeymoon they shared their first of many cruises. Joan and Doug enjoyed traveling together and were fortunate to visit many amazing places around the world. They always welcomed returning home to wonderful children and especially grandchildren.



Joan loved to cook, entertain friends, and family, play bridge, kept an immaculate house and was highly skilled at sewing, knitting and crocheting. She made many clothes for her children and even made the wedding dress for her step-daughter, Susan Abrums. As grandchildren arrived, she crocheted a baby blanket for each and every 13 bundles of joy.



Joan's life ended peacefully on March 14, 2020. Please join us in celebrating and remembering her at a Celebration of Life, which will be scheduled as soon as large gatherings are once again possible.



Please visit our online guestbook for Joan at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Joan Patricia Hogan BosomworthWith a deep sense of loss we tell you of the passing of a very special lady. Joan Patricia Hogan Bosomworth was our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. She was born November 1, 1934 in Montreal Canada to an Irish father, Frank Hogan, and his French-Canadian wife, Gertrude. She was a precocious bilingual little girl and a very good student. From D'Arcy McGee high school she earned a Scholarship to attend McGill University. There she performed with distinction and earned a degree in Honors Organic Chemistry.Joan's University activity went beyond academic successes. She joined Gamma Phi Beta Sorority in 1952 and has been active in that sisterhood ever since, including district and national alumni president roles.Joan is survived by her husband, Douglas Bosomworth, PHD, and their combined children and their spouses, Frances and James Krack of Longmont, CO, William and Nickay Manning of Corrales, NM, Mary and Pete McKenzie, of Albuquerque, NM, Kimber and Michael DiTallo, of Long Grove, IL, Brad and Monique Bosomworth, of Morgan Hill, CA, and Beth Kolte, preceded in death by her husband, Greg Kolte, of San Jose, CA. Joan loved her children and 13 grandchildren dearly and instilled strong values that served them well.Never one to be content, after starting a family Joan decided to become a school teacher.She enrolled in the University of Tulsa and earned a Master's degree in Education. In 1968 she moved to Albuquerque and became a high school teacher at Manzano. She transferred to Williamsville, NY for a couple years in the early 70's and returned to Albuquerque in 1974 where she continued to be an educator. To this day, former students recognized her and greeted her with stories of fond memories.As a teacher, Joan had free time in the summer, and a friend persuaded her to try real estate sales. Joan found that she enjoyed the work and she was really good at it! Since the possible earning surpassed a teacher's salary, Joan seized the opportunity and became a full-time real estate agent, and eventually broker. She first worked at Ackerman Grant, then Key Realty and moved on to become top producer at Doyle Partin Realty. For numerous successive years she was recognized as one of Los Mejores (the BEST) of the Albuquerque Real Estate Association.It is no surprise that through Joan's love of real estate she met the love of her life, Doug, who at the time was the Albuquerque Plant Manager of Motorola Ceramic Products. Joan sold many houses to future Motorolans and during this time their courtship progressed, and she finally agreed to "give it serious consideration". The wedding was April 29, 1988, and for the honeymoon they shared their first of many cruises. Joan and Doug enjoyed traveling together and were fortunate to visit many amazing places around the world. They always welcomed returning home to wonderful children and especially grandchildren.Joan loved to cook, entertain friends, and family, play bridge, kept an immaculate house and was highly skilled at sewing, knitting and crocheting. She made many clothes for her children and even made the wedding dress for her step-daughter, Susan Abrums. As grandchildren arrived, she crocheted a baby blanket for each and every 13 bundles of joy.Joan's life ended peacefully on March 14, 2020. Please join us in celebrating and remembering her at a Celebration of Life, which will be scheduled as soon as large gatherings are once again possible.Please visit our online guestbook for Joan at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close