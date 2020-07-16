Joan Lovato Romero
1935-2020
Joan Lovato Romero, 84, passed away on July 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in July of 1935, in Mount Taylor, NM, moved with her parents to Los Lunas, NM as a little girl and graduated from Los Lunas High School. Joan was the daughter of the late Eleanor Diaz and Luciano Lovato. She married Clemente Romero and made TomeÂ´, NM her home for the rest of her life. Joan worked at the Los Lunas Hospital and Training School for 30 years, where so many co-workers became family. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in TomÃ©. Joan took pride in hosting Las Posadas in her home and making her delicious food for many who attended. She had an infectious cheerful personality and a love for life like no other. Joan loved climbing El Cerro de TomÃ©, cooking, spending time with her family, trips to Las Vegas, Nevada, and she enjoyed working in the yard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Diaz and Luciano Lovato; the father of her children, Clemente Romero; son, Alfred "Freddy" Romero; sisters, Ellen Place, Mary McCarroll; and brothers, Benny
Valenzuela and
Robert J.
"Bobby"
Valenzuela.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Barbara A. Baca (Felix C. Baca) and Rosemarie Romero (Sal Sanchez); her sons, Clem Romero, Jr. (Stella Romero) and Paul A. Romero; sisters, Shirley Gowens, Diana Ray (Marty Ray); brother, Lawrence Valenzuela (Maria Valenzuela); grandchildren, Carlo (Jennifer), Andrea, Tiffany (Manny), Janelle Monique (Daniel), Dana, Dawn, Darlene (Todd), Ryan, Anthony (Ellie), Savannah, SeanPaul, and Chantel; and great grandchildren, Hugh, Clover, Jeromey, Kayden, and Giovani. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and countless life-long friends. Because of COVID-19, services will be for family only. A mass celebrating Joan's life will be scheduled at a later date when it is allowable for all to attend safely.
Pallbearers: Clem Romero, Jr., Paul Romero, Anthony Trujillo, Janelle Monique Romero, Anthony Romero, and Chantel Trujillo. Honorary Pallbearer: Felix C. Baca
