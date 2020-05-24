Joan Taul Farris
Joan Taul Farris passed to life everlasting on Friday, May 15, 2020 at age 92. She is survived by her husband, Marshall E. Farris; their three daughters, Ann Farris, Lynn Farris, and Jane Farris, and Jane's husband Michael Pierson; and her brother-in-law, John Farris. She was preceded in death by her brother, John William Taul and mother, Blanche Wood Taul.
Born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 27, 1927, she suffered a high fever as a young child, which left her with nerve deafness. But she learned to read lips to supplement her limited hearing and excelled in school. She graduated from high school at age 16 and moved with her mother and brother to New Mexico. She attended UNM, graduating in 1948 with three majors. There she met her husband Marshall on a pep trip to Texas Tech, and they were married in 1950. They briefly moved to El Centro, California, where Marshall taught school, but soon returned to Albuquerque and started their family. After the girls started school, Joan went to work at Sears as an auditor. She continued to work at Sears until her retirement at age 65.
Joan participated in Toastmistress and started a "Mothers of Twins Club." She enjoyed gardening and was a master bridge player. She ran the library at First Presbyterian Church for several years and worked on the church's archives from 1993 to 2005, writing a monthly column, "In the Archives," about the church's history for the Messenger. She and Marshall traveled and took many wonderful cruises together in their retirement.
She was the stalwart of the family, always keeping track of everything. She instilled a love for books, learning and hard work in her three children. We will miss her greatly.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. At Joan's request, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the library at the First Presbyterian Church of Albuquerque.
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.