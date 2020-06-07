JoAnn Alarid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Alarid



JoAnn Alarid was a native New Mexican born in Santa Fe, Sunday, July 2, 1939, and passed Sunday, May 31, 2020. Her parents, Ernest Alarid and Genevieve Maestas moved to Albuquerque when she was in elementary school where she completed her studies and graduated from Albuquerque High School. JoAnn studied nursing in New Orleans and was a LPN. After leaving the nursing profession she became a Hispanic Jewelry Artist residing in Santa Fe. She showed and sold in many markets around the Southwest United States where she was well known and had much success. She was married/divorced to Bill Long and they had two children; Debra Long and Anthony Long, both of Albuquerque. She has one granddaughter, Natasha Ortiz of Albuquerque, and two great-grandchildren, Alicia Perez, of San Diego, and Jessica Mossembekker, of Albuquerque. She has one brother, Tommy Alarid, of Arkansas; and one sister, Barbara Smith, of Phoenix. Please visit our online guestbook for JoAnn at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved