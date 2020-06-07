JoAnn AlaridJoAnn Alarid was a native New Mexican born in Santa Fe, Sunday, July 2, 1939, and passed Sunday, May 31, 2020. Her parents, Ernest Alarid and Genevieve Maestas moved to Albuquerque when she was in elementary school where she completed her studies and graduated from Albuquerque High School. JoAnn studied nursing in New Orleans and was a LPN. After leaving the nursing profession she became a Hispanic Jewelry Artist residing in Santa Fe. She showed and sold in many markets around the Southwest United States where she was well known and had much success. She was married/divorced to Bill Long and they had two children; Debra Long and Anthony Long, both of Albuquerque. She has one granddaughter, Natasha Ortiz of Albuquerque, and two great-grandchildren, Alicia Perez, of San Diego, and Jessica Mossembekker, of Albuquerque. She has one brother, Tommy Alarid, of Arkansas; and one sister, Barbara Smith, of Phoenix. Please visit our online guestbook for JoAnn at