JoAnn Griego
JoAnn Griego



JoAnn Griego, age 79, born in Seboyeta, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 10, 2020. JoAnn is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Augustin Griego; Son, Wayne Griego and wife, Evelyn; Daughter, Lori Rodarte and husband, Ray; Grandchildren, Daniel Griego, Joshua Guevera, Jacob Guevera; Great-grandchildren, Ryter Griego, Anthony Griego, Divine Griego, Averi Guevara; Brother, Johnny Archunde and wife, Domie; Sister, Rosella Garcia and husband, Roy. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Senovio and Requel Archunde and Grandson, Richard Anthony Griego. JoAnn was a lifelong UNM Lobo fan. A visitation will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary following at 10:30 a.m.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
Gabaldon Mortuary
AUG
21
Rosary
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
August 16, 2020
Mr. Griego, Lori, Josh, Jacob, Wayne and Family,

We loved Joann so very much. She was always so sweet with our family. Every time I was with her I felt her genuine love and easy-going nature. Whenever I use my beautiful hand-embroidered towels that she made for me I will remember her with love. Our (Rodarte-Keeling) family is so sorry for your loss.
Renee Rodarte-Keeling
Renee Keeling
Friend
August 16, 2020
Augustin, dad and I are sorry to about JoAnn's passing my her soul rest in peace. Louie and Laura Montoya
Laura A Montoya
Family
