JoAnn Griego







JoAnn Griego, age 79, born in Seboyeta, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 10, 2020. JoAnn is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Augustin Griego; Son, Wayne Griego and wife, Evelyn; Daughter, Lori Rodarte and husband, Ray; Grandchildren, Daniel Griego, Joshua Guevera, Jacob Guevera; Great-grandchildren, Ryter Griego, Anthony Griego, Divine Griego, Averi Guevara; Brother, Johnny Archunde and wife, Domie; Sister, Rosella Garcia and husband, Roy. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Senovio and Requel Archunde and Grandson, Richard Anthony Griego. JoAnn was a lifelong UNM Lobo fan. A visitation will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary following at 10:30 a.m.





