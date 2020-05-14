JoAnn McCalebJoAnn McCaleb, age 77, beloved mother, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1942, in Albuquerque, NM, the daughter of Euell and Earlene McMillen. She is survived by her daughter, Jolene McCaleb, of Albuquerque; her son, Lee McCaleb, and his wife, Patricia, and grandchildren, Bobby, Ryan and Tara, all of Oak Hill, VA; an aunt, Violet Shirey of Rockport, TX; and nine cousins. JoAnn was an amazingly strong yet unfailingly kind and sweet woman. Married at the age of 18 to Virgil Frank McCaleb, she served her country as the devoted wife of a Navy officer, moving 33 times during her 30-year marriage, and raising her children alone while her husband was at sea. For decades, she suffered from multiple health issues that caused great pain and loss of mobility, but she bore her trials with dignity and without complaint. Even with her struggles, she sought to bring joy to others through thoughtful gifts, encouraging words, and a beautiful smile. She loved her family beyond measure and adored her three precious grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many.A private graveside service will be held at Sandia Memory Gardens, where her beloved parents were laid to rest. A Memorial Service in Albuquerque will be scheduled for a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for JoAnn at