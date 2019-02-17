JoAnn McClain
McClain, Jo Ann, age 85, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
