Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joann Palmer







After a battle of more than a decade against her Parkinsonism, Joann Palmer



took her last



breath on August 11, not long after her 85th birthday. Born on August 1, 1934 in Shreveport, Louisiana, she grew up there, except for a few years in Orange, Texas. She graduated from Shreveport's Byrd High School, then from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and finally from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.



She married George Frear in 1958. The couple spent most of George's working life in Canton, NY, in the heart of that state's cold but beautiful "North Country." Busy as a wife and as the mother of two daughters, Joann nonetheless made time to be a newspaper reporter who could, if she chose, point to many bylines. Later she taught History and English first at the high school and then at the college level. When George retired and the couple moved to Albuquerque, Joann continued to work as a college level English teacher. Finally, at an age when many retire, she took the training required to become a hospital and then a hospice chaplain, an occupation where she could put to good use her people skills and her compassion.



She held feminist convictions. She was also a fabulous cook, a skillful seamstress, a talented musician who sang alto in choruses and choirs and who also at various times played French horn, recorder, guitar, and toward the end studied violin out of interest and to combat Parkinson's. She also studied Pueblo pottery and learned to write (in usual parlance "paint")



icons. She has



left us both pots and icons.



An active Episcopalian, Joann made many contributions to her church, particularly to



Grace Church in Canton and St. Michael's in Albuquerque. One contribution at St. Michael's was her creation of a ministry of caring for caregivers. She who ended up in need of care was first a generous giver of care.



Joann leaves behind her husband of 61 years George Frear, her daughters Sara Frear of Houston, Texas, and Marian Frear of Albuquerque, her grandson Armand Van Dyke of Albuquerque, her sister Evelyn Shobin of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held for her at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 MontaÃ±o Rd. NW, on August 24, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Joann's honor to St. Michael's Church or to one of the many national organizations combating Parkinson's. We also mention the more local PMD Alliance or the newly formed Parkinson's Connection of Central New Mexico, P.O. Box 36641, Albuquerque, NM 87176.



Joann PalmerAfter a battle of more than a decade against her Parkinsonism, Joann Palmertook her lastbreath on August 11, not long after her 85th birthday. Born on August 1, 1934 in Shreveport, Louisiana, she grew up there, except for a few years in Orange, Texas. She graduated from Shreveport's Byrd High School, then from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and finally from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.She married George Frear in 1958. The couple spent most of George's working life in Canton, NY, in the heart of that state's cold but beautiful "North Country." Busy as a wife and as the mother of two daughters, Joann nonetheless made time to be a newspaper reporter who could, if she chose, point to many bylines. Later she taught History and English first at the high school and then at the college level. When George retired and the couple moved to Albuquerque, Joann continued to work as a college level English teacher. Finally, at an age when many retire, she took the training required to become a hospital and then a hospice chaplain, an occupation where she could put to good use her people skills and her compassion.She held feminist convictions. She was also a fabulous cook, a skillful seamstress, a talented musician who sang alto in choruses and choirs and who also at various times played French horn, recorder, guitar, and toward the end studied violin out of interest and to combat Parkinson's. She also studied Pueblo pottery and learned to write (in usual parlance "paint")icons. She hasleft us both pots and icons.An active Episcopalian, Joann made many contributions to her church, particularly toGrace Church in Canton and St. Michael's in Albuquerque. One contribution at St. Michael's was her creation of a ministry of caring for caregivers. She who ended up in need of care was first a generous giver of care.Joann leaves behind her husband of 61 years George Frear, her daughters Sara Frear of Houston, Texas, and Marian Frear of Albuquerque, her grandson Armand Van Dyke of Albuquerque, her sister Evelyn Shobin of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She will be greatly missed.A memorial service will be held for her at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 MontaÃ±o Rd. NW, on August 24, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Joann's honor to St. Michael's Church or to one of the many national organizations combating Parkinson's. We also mention the more local PMD Alliance or the newly formed Parkinson's Connection of Central New Mexico, P.O. Box 36641, Albuquerque, NM 87176. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close