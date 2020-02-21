Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Rosary
Following Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
John XXIII Catholic Community Church
4831 Tramway Ridge DR. NE
Joann Sears


1936 - 2020
Joann Sears Obituary
Joann Elizabeth Sears



Joann Elizabeth Sears of Albuquerque, passed on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Lucile and Leroy Hackenbroch, on Thursday, April 2, 1936, in Chicago, IL. She was lovingly married to the late Robert Sears for nearly 51 years. Loving mother of three children, the late Debra Ann Dye, Robert Douglas, and Stephen Walter.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Hackenbroch; her two sons; five grandchildren, Shauna, Eric, Sara, Justin, and Madison; and four great-grandchildren, James, Wyatt, Bella, and Chloe. Joann had many hobbies and community involvement that kept her very busy with an unlimited supply of true friends.

Friends may visit Friday, February 21, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas followed by a Rosary. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community Church, 4831 Tramway Ridge DR. NE. Reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Joann at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 21, 2020
