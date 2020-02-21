|
|
Joann Elizabeth Sears
Joann Elizabeth Sears of Albuquerque, passed on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Lucile and Leroy Hackenbroch, on Thursday, April 2, 1936, in Chicago, IL. She was lovingly married to the late Robert Sears for nearly 51 years. Loving mother of three children, the late Debra Ann Dye, Robert Douglas, and Stephen Walter.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Hackenbroch; her two sons; five grandchildren, Shauna, Eric, Sara, Justin, and Madison; and four great-grandchildren, James, Wyatt, Bella, and Chloe. Joann had many hobbies and community involvement that kept her very busy with an unlimited supply of true friends.
Friends may visit Friday, February 21, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas followed by a Rosary. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community Church, 4831 Tramway Ridge DR. NE. Reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Joann at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 21, 2020