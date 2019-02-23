Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Barbara Bruns. View Sign

Joanna Barbara Heilman Bruns, age 66, passed away on February 4, 2019 at her home in Placitas, New Mexico. She was born on June 13, 1952 to Robert and Eileen Heilman in Sioux City, Iowa. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Dietary Science from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan, in 1974. She worked for various hospitals and medical clinics throughout her career.



Joanna Barbara is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Heilman Schallip of Barbeau, Michigan, a brother John Steven Heilman of Hillsboro, Ohio, seven nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and nephews. Her parents and her older brother Robert E Heilman preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to an animal shelter of choice.



