Joanna Morris

Joanna MorrisJoanna Morris, age 92, long-time resident of Albuquerque, NM, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, June 11, 2020.She entered this world on Thursday, August 4, 1927 in Close City, TX., born to Kenneth and Bonnie McNabb Furr. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Walter S. Morris. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Murdock and husband Michael of Snellville, GA, Fay Nipp and husband Robert of Lubbock, TX; sons, Irby Rance (Randy) and wife Melba of Tyler, TX and Richard Morris of Albuquerque, NM.She is also survived by her brother, Keith Furr and wife Barbara of Dickson, TN. She leaves six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, threegreat-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. Funeral service will be Thursday June 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University and will be streamed online for those unable to attend.Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.Please visit the online guest book where you can find the streaming link for Joanna's service at