Joanna Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanna Morris



Joanna Morris, age 92, long-time resident of Albuquerque, NM, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

She entered this world on Thursday, August 4, 1927 in Close City, TX., born to Kenneth and Bonnie McNabb Furr. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Walter S. Morris. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Murdock and husband Michael of Snellville, GA, Fay Nipp and husband Robert of Lubbock, TX; sons, Irby Rance (Randy) and wife Melba of Tyler, TX and Richard Morris of Albuquerque, NM.

She is also survived by her brother, Keith Furr and wife Barbara of Dickson, TN. She leaves six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three

great-great-

grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. Funeral service will be Thursday June 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University and will be streamed online for those unable to attend.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Please visit the online guest book where you can find the streaming link for Joanna's service at

www.frenchfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved