Joanna Bartlett, beloved mother, partner and



friend, died in her sleep at her home on January 30, 2019.



Joanna was born in Chicago on



January 11, 1931, and grew up in Harvey, Illinois.



She had a lifelong fondness for trains, born in the many vacation trips her railroad family made during her childhood. She married



young, and with her husband of 24 years, Jack Bartlett, raised two daughters while moving from state to state for his work.



In 1971 she moved to New Mexico, which became her true beloved home. She



began what would be a 20 year career as a administrator at the University of New Mexico, while also spending as much time



as possible outdoors, hiking, rafting, camping, and



cross-country skiing. She made lifelong friends through singing for many years with the NM Symphony Chorus and the Master Chorale.



Joanna was a voracious reader and always loved learning, and after retirement from UNM she became perhaps the most enthusiastic consumer in the city of Oasis, Osher, and Continuing Ed classes. She also traveled extensively, through Africa, Europe, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Russia and Central America.



In 1982 Joanna met the love of her life, Donna Dionne, her colleague at UNM, and they spent 37 loving years together,until Joanna's death. They often traveled together, both internationally and to favorite spots around the US.



They were regulars for many



years at the



Clubs spring



training, spending a month in



their trailer in



Mesa, Arizona.



Between trips



they were happy alone or with



family and dear



friends at their peaceful home in the South Valley.



Joanna's many friends loved her wit, whimsy, and warmth, and she cherished them in return. She also loved music, the Barelas Coffeehouse, and being near big water; she hated anchovies and long obituaries.



Preceding Joanna in



death were her four grandparents, all of whom immigrated to the US from Holland in the late 1880's; her mother Minnie and her father Fred; and her siblings Dorothy, Yvonne and



Louis. Surviving are her devoted partner Donna and many dedicated, dear



friends; daughter Melissa and husband Angus



Macpherson of Albuquerque; daughter Kerry and husband Rich Sutterfield of Denver; grandchildren Hannah Macpherson;



Ariel Macpherson Herring,



Jamie Acuna, Jenny



Archuleta, Jessie Ellis, and Jeffrey Zimmerman; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Family and friends will be gathering to remember



Joanna in early April. In the meantime, her favorite remembrance would be a donation to , or to Oasis Albuquerque (PO BOX 35518,



Albuquerque, NM 87176).



