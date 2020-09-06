JoAnne Cunningham







JoAnne (Annie) Cunningham, 88, of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on September 1, 2020. Arrangements are being provided by Noblin Funeral Home in Belen, New Mexico. Her family will hold a private life celebration.



Anne was born in Ballinger, Texas on February 20, 1932 to John and Edyth Rayburn. She graduated from Shannon School of Nursing in San Angelo, Texas in 1952. She married the love of her life, Richard Cunningham, in 1965. Her life's work was in nursing. She was the director of nursing at two area hospitals, an inservice director and a nursing instructor. She loved teaching labor and delivery nurses the most. She also helped many young adults needing career training in her years at Job Corps. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Anne's hobbies included ceramics, scrapbooking and genealogy.



Anne is survived by her beloved husband, Richard, daughter Debora (Manuel) Leyba, daughter Karen Buck, son John (Melba) Weaver, daughter Laura (John) Fogerty, seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, sister Patricia (Michael) Miller, nieces and nephews.



Anne was preceded in death by her parents, sons Gregory and Walter, son-in-law Stephen, and sisters Velma and Betty.



The Cunningham family would like to thank Armada Hospice.







Mom, you will always be our yellow rose.





