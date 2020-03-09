Joanne Sheehy Hoover

Obituary
Joanne Sheehy Hoover



Joanne Sheehy Hoover passed away on February 26, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at her home in Corrales, New Mexico. Joanne is survived by her husband, Captain Cameron Hoover USN (Ret), daughters Erin Hoover of New York City and Jennifer Hoover of Manhattan Beach, California, Grandsons Gavin Hoover and Connor Tobin and their father Mark Tobin, also of Manhattan Beach.

A memorial service will be held for Joanne at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:



Levine Music

www.levinemusic.org



Santa Fe Opera

www.santafeopera.org







Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 9, 2020
