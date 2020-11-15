Joaquin Manuel EstradaJoaquin Estrada, age 51, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away, Sunday, November 8, 2020. Joaquin was the remaining patriarch of the Estrada family. He was a kind, generous, loving, and multi-talented soul. He was also known for and described by many as having a quiet, gentle nature, but robust sense of humor.On June 30, 2007 he married the love of his life, Valerie Gaillour. He was a devoted husband, and amazing doggie daddy to Shelby. He had many nicknames, but he was known to his family as Manny, to his wife, friends, and other loved ones he was known as Kino. He had a great love of spending time outdoors camping with friends, grilling in the back yard while enjoying a microbrew, and mountain biking with his IMBA group and other avid mountain biking friends. He also enjoyed tinkering on his many bikes in preparation for a ride around the foothills or participating in a competitive mountain bike race. Joaquin was known for his deep knowledge and passion of Information Technology, vintage computers, embedded computer systems, and his love of the study of astronomy and astrophotography. Though he had a mellow and easy-going disposition, he was also quite the karaoke singer, guitar player, and craft beer enthusiast. He worked countless years in the Information Technology field around Albuquerque. He was an asset everywhere he worked. Most recently, he worked for Sandia National Labs supporting IT efforts around the labs. He was a Del Norte HS graduate and just completed his final year at CNM for upcoming graduation.Joaquin was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Claudia Estrada (Nunez) and nephew, Sean Gregory Gibson. Joaquin is survived by his wife, Valerie Estrada (Gaillour ) and fur baby, Shelby; sisters, Patricia Wagner (Bruce), Beatrice Chavez (Rudy), Magdalena Romero, Frances Gibson (Greg), Lupe Anderson (Stephen); mother-in-law, (Alicia Dimas) and Amos; father-in-law, (John Gaillour III) and wife, (Annette); sister-in-law, (Michelle Gaillour); brother-in-law, (John Gaillour IV) and wife, (Ashley); sister-in-law, (Lisa Romero) and husband, (Roman); nieces and nephews, Scott Wagner, Bryan Wagner, Alicia Dominguez, Lorina Kubiak, Jonathan Chavez, Cajetan Romero, Dalena Chavez, Joaquin Romero, Manuel Romero, Stephen Anderson, Parker Anderson, Jena Anderson, Kimberly Gallegos, Leanne Gallegos, John Michael Gaillour, Mateo Chavez, Augustine Chavez and Ava Marie Chavez. He was also survived by many great nephews, nieces and countless loyal friends and loved ones. He leaves a unique imprint on our hearts that will be greatly missed by all.A private viewing for the immediate family will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be deferred to a later date when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted to allow family and friends to come together safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by contacting FRENCH â€" Wyoming at 505-823-9400 (Nancy). Please visit our online guestbook for Joaquin at