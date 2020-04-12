Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joaquin Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joaquin Ramon Garcia, June 28, 1945 â€" March 19, 2020 at age 74, Joaquin was released from his earthly body to be with Jesus. Born to Ramon and Flora Garcia, he entered this world in Bosque, New Mexico. In his early years he was a wise protector of his 11 siblings. He served in the United States Army August 1964 - July 1966 during the Vietnam War. He worked as a carpenter, plumber and construction in the mines after his service to our country. He attended one year of college at Adams State University in Colorado. His passion to sing and play guitar lives on through his family. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Perez and Sarah Gonzales; and his wife, Marylou Garcia.



