Jody "Duke" Maes











Our beloved Jody "Duke" went into arms of his father Phil Sr. and into the heart of our Lord in heaven. Jody passed unexpectedly June 24, 2020. He was a funny, caring person who always put a smile on every ones face. He is survived by his Daughter; Angelica. Mother; Mary. Brother; Phil-Jessica. Nephews; Jonny-Ricci-Ariyah, Andrew, Bryan, Eric. Nieces; Carol-Kairi, Moriah-Noah, Brittanie, Ashlie, Erica. Aunty; Patsy-Stash. Cousins he considered siblings; Cindy, Randy, Alvin, Albert and their families. And many more family and friends. Services: Tuesday June 30th at 6:30pm- Strong-Thorne Mortuary 1100 Coal Ave SE. Facemask mandatory!





