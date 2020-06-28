Jody Maes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jody "Duke" Maes





Our beloved Jody "Duke" went into arms of his father Phil Sr. and into the heart of our Lord in heaven. Jody passed unexpectedly June 24, 2020. He was a funny, caring person who always put a smile on every ones face. He is survived by his Daughter; Angelica. Mother; Mary. Brother; Phil-Jessica. Nephews; Jonny-Ricci-Ariyah, Andrew, Bryan, Eric. Nieces; Carol-Kairi, Moriah-Noah, Brittanie, Ashlie, Erica. Aunty; Patsy-Stash. Cousins he considered siblings; Cindy, Randy, Alvin, Albert and their families. And many more family and friends. Services: Tuesday June 30th at 6:30pm- Strong-Thorne Mortuary 1100 Coal Ave SE. Facemask mandatory!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
RIP. Mr. Maes. Condolences to Phil and the everyone who knew Duke.
CESAR S.
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved