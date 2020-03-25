Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe A. Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On January 17, 1934 in Los Ojitas, New Mexico, Joe A. Lopez was born a cowboy, but more importantly, a son and a brother. On May 25, 1955 he became a U.S. Navy sailor and proudly served our country. On September 1, 1956 he became a husband. On June 7, 1957 he became a father for the first time. On July 1, 1958 he became a law enforcement officer serving our citizens for 11 years. On January 5, 1977 he became a grandfather and on September 18, 2002 a great-grandfather. On March 17, 2020 he was called by our Lord and Savior and became an angel in Heaven. He was a proud dad and grandfather who would travel near and far never to miss a sporting or educational event. He was his children and grandchildren's biggest fan. Most importantly, Joe was a man of great faith with a deep love for Christ.



Joe never knew a stranger and was anxious to lend anyone a helping hand. He had the most generous heart. He smiled and laughed with his family even amidst his final most painful days.



He is proceeded in death by his son Larry Lopez, his parents Adolpho and Regina Lopez and three sisters, Rita Baca, Deluvina Lopez and TeÃ¡ Pacheco.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 Â½ years Rita Lopez, his daughter JoAnn Erikson (Jeff), his grandchildren, Andrea Quintana (Chris), Aaron Lopez (Roxanna), Eric Lopez, Janelle Suttner (Adam) and Cameron Erikson. He also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived by 2 brothers, Sam Lopez and Bonifacio Lopez and 2 sisters Celia Martinez and Lucy Gonzales.



Memorial services have not been confirmed, but a beautiful and well-deserved celebration of his life will take place as soon as possible.



