Joe A. Tenorio
Joe Arcenio
Tenorio, (79), was called home on May 30th, 2019. Our beloved dad, grandpa and
great grandpa
passed away
peacefully.
Born in Willard, NM, on February 12, 1940 to
parents Max and Frances Tenorio, was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque (he never conceded that for the last five years he lived in Santa Fe, he was only there to "help" Debbie). A devout Christian, he was an active member of Calvary Church and loved his senior centers until declining health kept him from regular attendance.
Joe is survived by his
son Joe Tenorio (Lillian),
daughters Yvette Tenorio
and Deborah Torres
(Elmer). His grandchil-
dren; Nathan (Nate the
Great) whom he shared a special bond with, Tracee, Angelique, Stephanie, and Joseph (Zep), and great grandson, Michael.
He is also
survived by
brothers and
sisters, Aneda
Mora, Rita
Padilla, Stella
Gutierrez (Charles), Dimas
Tenorio, Frank
Tenorio, Margaret Abeyta
(Gilfred), Janice
Maestas (Ange-
lo), as well as
many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family.
A special thank you to
his care takers; Sandra,
Betty, Adrianna, Ray, and
Delilah, and a very special thank you to Elmer Torres, for all you did for Joe, your father-in-law in extending a warm welcoming to Joe into the family home.
A service will be held at Berardinelli's in Santa Fe on Tuesday, June 4th, at 6pm, visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place Wednesday June 5th, at 9:30am at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a
donation to the Alzheimer's Chapter of New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 4, 2019