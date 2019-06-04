Joe A. Tenorio

Tenorio, (79), was called home on May 30th, 2019. Our beloved dad, grandpa and

great grandpa

passed away

peacefully.

Born in Willard, NM, on February 12, 1940 to

parents Max and Frances Tenorio, was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque (he never conceded that for the last five years he lived in Santa Fe, he was only there to "help" Debbie). A devout Christian, he was an active member of Calvary Church and loved his senior centers until declining health kept him from regular attendance.

Joe is survived by his

son Joe Tenorio (Lillian),

daughters Yvette Tenorio

and Deborah Torres

(Elmer). His grandchil-

dren; Nathan (Nate the

Great) whom he shared a special bond with, Tracee, Angelique, Stephanie, and Joseph (Zep), and great grandson, Michael.









He is also

survived by

brothers and

sisters, Aneda

Mora, Rita

Padilla, Stella

Gutierrez (Charles), Dimas

Tenorio, Frank

Tenorio, Margaret Abeyta

(Gilfred), Janice

Maestas (Ange-

lo), as well as

many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family.

A special thank you to

his care takers; Sandra,

Betty, Adrianna, Ray, and

Delilah, and a very special thank you to Elmer Torres, for all you did for Joe, your father-in-law in extending a warm welcoming to Joe into the family home.

A service will be held at Berardinelli's in Santa Fe on Tuesday, June 4th, at 6pm, visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place Wednesday June 5th, at 9:30am at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a

donation to the Alzheimer's Chapter of New Mexico.
