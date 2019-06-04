Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 View Map Service 6:00 PM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 View Map Burial 9:30 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Joe A. TenorioJoe ArcenioTenorio, (79), was called home on May 30th, 2019. Our beloved dad, grandpa andgreat grandpapassed awaypeacefully.Born in Willard, NM, on February 12, 1940 toparents Max and Frances Tenorio, was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque (he never conceded that for the last five years he lived in Santa Fe, he was only there to "help" Debbie). A devout Christian, he was an active member of Calvary Church and loved his senior centers until declining health kept him from regular attendance.Joe is survived by hisson Joe Tenorio (Lillian),daughters Yvette Tenorioand Deborah Torres(Elmer). His grandchil-dren; Nathan (Nate theGreat) whom he shared a special bond with, Tracee, Angelique, Stephanie, and Joseph (Zep), and great grandson, Michael.He is alsosurvived bybrothers andsisters, AnedaMora, RitaPadilla, StellaGutierrez (Charles), DimasTenorio, FrankTenorio, Margaret Abeyta(Gilfred), JaniceMaestas (Ange-lo), as well asmany beloved nieces and nephews and extended family.A special thank you tohis care takers; Sandra,Betty, Adrianna, Ray, andDelilah, and a very special thank you to Elmer Torres, for all you did for Joe, your father-in-law in extending a warm welcoming to Joe into the family home.A service will be held at Berardinelli's in Santa Fe on Tuesday, June 4th, at 6pm, visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place Wednesday June 5th, at 9:30am at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider making adonation to the Alzheimer's Chapter of New Mexico. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 4, 2019

