Joe "Mike" Aragon
Joe "Mike" Aragon passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the age of 84, at his home in Albuquerque, NM. Mike was born on December 31, 1934, in Tucumcari, NM, son of Jose Piedad and Apolinaria Benavides Aragon.
Mike joined the US Army at the age of 17. He often spoke of how much he loved being in the military and was proud to have served in Korea and would never leave the house without his Korean War Veteran cap. In Los Angeles Mike met and married his wife of 62 years, Theo Lovato Aragon. They made their home in Lakewood, CA where Mike worked for Douglas Aircraft and North American Aviation as an aircraft machinist and had the honor of working in the Apollo Program. In 1969, Mike and Theo moved to Albuquerque. Mike worked for General Electric until he retired. He was a very hard worker and dedicated to caring for his family. Mike enjoyed walks, visiting with all the vecinos, going to Lobo basketball games and loved most spending time with his family.
Mike was one of 14 children and was preceded in death by his parents and most of his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Theo; daughters, Paula Hensley and husband, Jim, Patricia Luczo; son, Michael Aragon; grandson, Benjamin Hensley and wife, Heather; granddaughters, Jamie Ortega and husband, Carlos, Raquel Luczo and Michelle Luczo; great-grandson, Charlie Ortega and great-granddaughters, Claire and Audrey Hensley, brother, Rudy Aragon, along with a large extended family and many friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and "Papa" and dearly missed by all. Pallbearers will be Jim Hensley, Benjamin Hensley, Carlos Ortega, Eddy Aragon, Mark Mares and Phil Garcia. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Westside. A Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church at 5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Mike at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 18, 2019