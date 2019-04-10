Joe O Armijo
December 28, 1925 April 10, 2009
We thought of you with love today
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name.
Now all we have are memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake
With which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our heart.
Ten years have gone by since you left us,
but we have never stopped missing you.
You left us with such beautiful memories.
Until we meet again in heaven.
Love Mary Lou and Family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019