Joe O Armijo







December 28, 1925 April 10, 2009



We thought of you with love today



But that is nothing new.



We thought about you yesterday



And days before that too.



We think of you in silence



We often speak your name.



Now all we have are memories



and your picture in a frame.



Your memory is our keepsake



With which we'll never part.



God has you in his keeping.



We have you in our heart.







Ten years have gone by since you left us,



but we have never stopped missing you.



You left us with such beautiful memories.



Until we meet again in heaven.



Love Mary Lou and Family



