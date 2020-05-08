Joe Ayon Sr.







Joe Ayon Sr. 78 of Albuquerque NM passed peacefully on May 2, 2020. Joe was born June 3rd, 1941 and grew up on a Ranch in Magdalena NM. He began his career driving semi trucks, then continued as an APS School bus driver for 20yrs, until he retired from Lucero Bus company.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Teresita & Conrado Ayon; His brothers: Raymond, Orlando, Tony, Leroy; Nephew Leroy JR; Step-daughter Andrea Ghahate, and Grandson Luke.



He is survived by His wife Sharon, Sons: Joe Jr (Jo Jo), Fidel Silas & Wife Jessica; Grandchildren: Teresita, Abrianna, Faith, Angelyssa, Matthew, Joseph, Chantelle, Amber, Chris, & Kendal; Brothers: Gilbert & Lawrence; Sisters: Martha Delatorre, & Joann Saenz; and many Nephews, Nieces, & Friends. Joe enjoyed watching old westerns, and working on cars for hobby. He is loved and remembered for his blunt sense of humor, and long story's about his past. He had a generous heart; He would give his last dollar to anyone in need, or stop to help people on the roadside. His services will be postponed until pandemic restrictions are lifted. In hopes to continue with a Mass, Rosary, and Burial. Family will update loved ones on date & time.





