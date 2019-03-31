Joe Bobby Otero

Joe Bobby Otero





Joe Bobby Otero joined our heavenly father on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged illness. Joe Bobby is survived by his sons Joe Jr. and Christopher; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings Lauree, Rose, Isabel, Mary, Aileen, Michael, Dean, Debra, Viola; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Jeannie, parents Domitileo and Candelaria, and his siblings Josephine and Adam.

A celebration of his life will be held at Tower Road Baptist Church & Christian Academy on April 4, 2919 (Thursday) at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will be held at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
