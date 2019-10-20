Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Rosary 10:30 AM Church of the Incarnation 2309 Monterrey Rd. NE Rio Rancho , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Church of the Incarnation Monterrey Rd. NE Rio Rancho , NM View Map Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM 1590 Chihuahua Rd. NE Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Castillo (80)- a man of integrity and passion- passed into Heaven on October 13, 2019 at his home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He was born July 18, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah.



He grew up in Copperfield, Utah, where he attended Bingham High School, excelling in both academics and athletics. He was a member of the original Bailey's Boys and captain of the Copperfield Pirates. He later went on to graduate from College of Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah, where he received a bachelors in business management. Joe Castillo was a man of many trades. Primarily, he worked as a supervisor in the Kennecott Copper Mines' smelter. Later, as a businessman, Joe owned and operated several landscaping and construction companies in Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. Most importantly, throughout his adult life, he served as an impassioned coach. From WBBA to American Legion baseball, as well as both Ute Conference football and the Joe's Jets basketball team, Coach Castillo mentored players not only in the game, but more so, in life. Joe taught through the power of loving others wholeheartedly, giving grace to all, and continuously seeing the best in everyone. Up to the very second God took Joe from this Earth and introduced him to Heaven, Joe was a winner. Moreover, Joe was the epitome of a true family man, as he relentlessly supported his children, inspired his grandchildren, and devoted 60 years of marriage to his true love, Ann Castillo.



He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Ann; his sons, Cris (Sheila), CO; Craig, NM; Jeff, NM; daughters, Leigh (Jeff Slopek), NM; Lara Miller (Danny), CO. He is also survived by twenty grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and three sisters, Mary, Margie and Rita.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Molly, and brother, John.



A celebration of Joe Castillos' life will take place at Church of the Incarnation on October 26th, 2309 Monterrey Rd. NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144. Rosary- 10:30 AM, Mass- 11:00 AM, Reception- 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM at 1590 Chihuahua Rd. NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144. Flowers will be accepted at Daniels Family Funeral Services 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.



