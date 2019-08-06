Joe E. Valverde Jr. (1932 - 2019)
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Obituary
Joe E. Valverde Jr.



Joe E. Valverde Jr., born on February 18, 1932,

to Baudillio Jose and Maria in

Mosquero, NM,

departed this life into God's arms at the age of 87 years on August 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe married

Alice on May 5, 1951 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. Married for 64 years, 6 months and 7 days. He was a lifetime member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. As Joe says, "We do not say goodbye, we say so long," as we have "un rinconsito en el cielo" a little corner of heaven where we will be for all eternity." His family all says "

Joe was a lover of music and spent many nights dancing with his hunny bunny. Joe is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is the recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

A rosary will be prayed at 7pm on Tuesday August

6 at St. Anne's

Catholic Church

of Tucumcari.

Funeral services

will be held at St. Anne's Catholic

Church on Wednesday August 7 at 10 a.m.

Joe is survived by his

loving children, son Chuck

Valverde, son Luis

Valverde, daughter Linda Rutkoski and husband

Mike Rutkoski, son Jake Valverde and partner Tina Harper, son Davey

Valverde, and daughter

Janet Bradley and husband Tom Bradley. Also

surviving is his sister Mele

and brother Andy, 17

grandchildren, 30 great

grandchildren, and 17+

great-great grandchildren.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
