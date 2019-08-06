Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe E. Valverde Jr.. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Anne's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joe E. Valverde Jr.







Joe E. Valverde Jr., born on February 18, 1932,



to Baudillio Jose and Maria in



Mosquero, NM,



departed this life into God's arms at the age of 87 years on August 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Joe married



Alice on May 5, 1951 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. Married for 64 years, 6 months and 7 days. He was a lifetime member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. As Joe says, "We do not say goodbye, we say so long," as we have "un rinconsito en el cielo" a little corner of heaven where we will be for all eternity." His family all says "



Joe was a lover of music and spent many nights dancing with his hunny bunny. Joe is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is the recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.



A rosary will be prayed at 7pm on Tuesday August



6 at St. Anne's



Catholic Church



of Tucumcari.



Funeral services



will be held at St. Anne's Catholic



Church on Wednesday August 7 at 10 a.m.



Joe is survived by his



loving children, son Chuck



Valverde, son Luis



Valverde, daughter Linda Rutkoski and husband



Mike Rutkoski, son Jake Valverde and partner Tina Harper, son Davey



Valverde, and daughter



Janet Bradley and husband Tom Bradley. Also



surviving is his sister Mele



and brother Andy, 17



grandchildren, 30 great



grandchildren, and 17+



great-great grandchildren.



Joe E. Valverde Jr.Joe E. Valverde Jr., born on February 18, 1932,to Baudillio Jose and Maria inMosquero, NM,departed this life into God's arms at the age of 87 years on August 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Joe marriedAlice on May 5, 1951 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. Married for 64 years, 6 months and 7 days. He was a lifetime member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. As Joe says, "We do not say goodbye, we say so long," as we have "un rinconsito en el cielo" a little corner of heaven where we will be for all eternity." His family all says "Joe was a lover of music and spent many nights dancing with his hunny bunny. Joe is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is the recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.A rosary will be prayed at 7pm on Tuesday August6 at St. Anne'sCatholic Churchof Tucumcari.Funeral serviceswill be held at St. Anne's CatholicChurch on Wednesday August 7 at 10 a.m.Joe is survived by hisloving children, son ChuckValverde, son LuisValverde, daughter Linda Rutkoski and husbandMike Rutkoski, son Jake Valverde and partner Tina Harper, son DaveyValverde, and daughterJanet Bradley and husband Tom Bradley. Alsosurviving is his sister Meleand brother Andy, 17grandchildren, 30 greatgrandchildren, and 17+great-great grandchildren. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close