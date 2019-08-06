Joe E. Valverde Jr.
Joe E. Valverde Jr., born on February 18, 1932,
to Baudillio Jose and Maria in
Mosquero, NM,
departed this life into God's arms at the age of 87 years on August 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe married
Alice on May 5, 1951 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. Married for 64 years, 6 months and 7 days. He was a lifetime member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. As Joe says, "We do not say goodbye, we say so long," as we have "un rinconsito en el cielo" a little corner of heaven where we will be for all eternity." His family all says "
Joe was a lover of music and spent many nights dancing with his hunny bunny. Joe is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is the recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
A rosary will be prayed at 7pm on Tuesday August
6 at St. Anne's
Catholic Church
of Tucumcari.
Funeral services
will be held at St. Anne's Catholic
Church on Wednesday August 7 at 10 a.m.
Joe is survived by his
loving children, son Chuck
Valverde, son Luis
Valverde, daughter Linda Rutkoski and husband
Mike Rutkoski, son Jake Valverde and partner Tina Harper, son Davey
Valverde, and daughter
Janet Bradley and husband Tom Bradley. Also
surviving is his sister Mele
and brother Andy, 17
grandchildren, 30 great
grandchildren, and 17+
great-great grandchildren.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 6, 2019